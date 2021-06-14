Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 348.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,860 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock remained flat at $$37.33 during mid-day trading on Monday. 48,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

