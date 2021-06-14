Conceal (CCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.36 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 49.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000943 BTC on popular exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $245,607.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conceal has traded 51.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,703.17 or 1.00112153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00032279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00346307 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.00435209 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.00840317 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00063656 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003361 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,124,276 coins and its circulating supply is 11,651,674 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.