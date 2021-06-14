Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,963 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Conduent worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Conduent by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Conduent by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 46,748 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,272,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,910,000 after buying an additional 113,051 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management bought a new position in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.94. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.20.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

