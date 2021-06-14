Conflux Network (CFX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.96 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Conflux Network has a market cap of $285.08 million and $2.96 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,296.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.41 or 0.06272007 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $614.25 or 0.01524310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.53 or 0.00423197 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00145121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.82 or 0.00657172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.52 or 0.00428122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00007051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00039806 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 843,267,263 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

