ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 291.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,070,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031,326 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of ConocoPhillips worth $215,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 55,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.50. 188,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,893,710. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.05.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

