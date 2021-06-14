Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $75,918.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00059560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00022625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.09 or 0.00801006 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.74 or 0.07953216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00083153 BTC.

Content Neutrality Network Profile

CNN is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

