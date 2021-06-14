ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 997,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 14,055,233 shares.The stock last traded at $11.17 and had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a PE ratio of -1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 762,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,992. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at approximately $947,580,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,543,000 after purchasing an additional 368,641 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

