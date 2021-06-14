ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 997,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 14,055,233 shares.The stock last traded at $11.17 and had previously closed at $10.00.

WISH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.96.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at $720,330.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $103,620.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,220.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,992 over the last quarter. 32.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $947,580,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 5.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,543,000 after acquiring an additional 368,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% during the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

