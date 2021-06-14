CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Market Cap Hits $4.64 Million

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $93,627.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,637,392 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

