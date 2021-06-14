Contrasting Byrna Technologies (BYRN) and The Competition

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS: BYRN) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Byrna Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies’ competitors have a beta of -0.40, suggesting that their average share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million -$12.55 million -120.30 Byrna Technologies Competitors $688.59 million $10.63 million 0.83

Byrna Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Byrna Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Byrna Technologies Competitors 59 478 694 11 2.53

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 8.08%. Given Byrna Technologies’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -41.64% -22.57% -10.57% Byrna Technologies Competitors -7.37% -16.64% -4.17%

Summary

Byrna Technologies competitors beat Byrna Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles. It operates in the United States, Canada, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

