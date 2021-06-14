Contrasting Cigna (NYSE:CI) & Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Cigna (NYSE:CI) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cigna and Oscar Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cigna $160.40 billion 0.52 $8.46 billion $18.45 13.11 Oscar Health $462.80 million 11.31 -$406.83 million N/A N/A

Cigna has higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health.

Profitability

This table compares Cigna and Oscar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cigna 5.18% 13.82% 4.27% Oscar Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cigna and Oscar Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cigna 0 2 9 1 2.92 Oscar Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cigna currently has a consensus price target of $285.93, suggesting a potential upside of 18.23%. Oscar Health has a consensus price target of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 49.89%. Given Oscar Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than Cigna.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Cigna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Cigna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cigna beats Oscar Health on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers. The company's U.S. Medical segment offers commercial products and services, including medical, pharmacy, behavioral health, dental, vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services for insured and self-insured customers; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans for seniors, as well as Medicaid plans; and individual health insurance plans to on and off the public exchanges. Its International Markets segment offers health coverage, hospitalization, dental, critical illness, personal accident, term life, medical cost containment, and variable universal life products, as well as health care benefits to mobile employees of multinational organizations. The company distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and consultants; directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals; and private and public exchanges. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

