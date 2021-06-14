Contrasting Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) & Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Insulet alerts:

16.4% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Insulet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Insulet has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Insulet and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 0.93% 1.52% 0.50% Motus GI -14,376.86% -82.42% -42.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Insulet and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 0 8 7 0 2.47 Motus GI 0 0 5 0 3.00

Insulet presently has a consensus target price of $266.43, suggesting a potential downside of 5.84%. Motus GI has a consensus target price of $2.26, suggesting a potential upside of 102.01%. Given Motus GI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Insulet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insulet and Motus GI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $904.40 million 20.70 $6.80 million $0.10 2,824.80 Motus GI $100,000.00 523.92 -$19.26 million ($0.60) -1.87

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Motus GI. Motus GI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Insulet beats Motus GI on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.