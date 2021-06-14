Contrasting Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sintx Technologies and Obalon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Obalon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 188.46%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Obalon Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Obalon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -2,219.47% -45.07% -37.24% Obalon Therapeutics -776.76% -161.38% -83.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Obalon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 65.27 -$7.03 million N/A N/A Obalon Therapeutics $1.59 million 20.61 -$12.33 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obalon Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats Obalon Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallowable capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

