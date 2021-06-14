ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $250.40

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 250.40 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 247.50 ($3.23), with a volume of 49661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.70 ($3.24).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTEC. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 205.80 ($2.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of £4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 61.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 221.30.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

