Convergence Price Tops $0.0461 on Major Exchanges (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Convergence coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Convergence has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Convergence has a market cap of $33.72 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00790825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.30 or 0.08005402 BTC.

Convergence Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,228,200 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

