CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the May 13th total of 89,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 396,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of CONX opened at $9.87 on Monday. CONX has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONX. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $39,880,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the fourth quarter worth $36,087,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $29,255,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $20,234,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONX during the first quarter worth $14,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

