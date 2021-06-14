Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $47.81 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.