Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Gap Down to $47.81

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.81, but opened at $46.66. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 2,979 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.39.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $15,174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 107,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

