CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of CoreCivic worth $7,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $11.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $13.27.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

