Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Trading Down 5.7%

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 25,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 915,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $287,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,515 shares in the company, valued at $891,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.