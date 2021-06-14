Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Sells C$14,735.00 in Stock

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Beverley Evans sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$14,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$56,835.
Shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,325. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.45 million and a P/E ratio of -21.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.12. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.02 and a 1-year high of C$6.53.
Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile
