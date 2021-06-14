Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Sells C$14,735.00 in Stock

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Director Beverley Evans sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$14,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$56,835.

Shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,325. The stock has a market capitalization of C$154.45 million and a P/E ratio of -21.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.12. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.02 and a 1-year high of C$6.53.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

