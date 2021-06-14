Corsair Gaming Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 229,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,452% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,787 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,873. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 24.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

In related news, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,509. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,311,033 shares of company stock worth $169,946,405. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSR. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

