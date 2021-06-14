Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Up 81.2% in May

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,330,000 shares, a growth of 81.2% from the May 13th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 803.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $44.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

