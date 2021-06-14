Cortex (CTXC) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. In the last week, Cortex has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $49.76 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.84 or 0.00793960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00084386 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.92 or 0.08003068 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.