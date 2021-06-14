Cortex (CTXC) Trading Up 1% This Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $51.76 million and $15.09 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00059389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.95 or 0.00791630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00083887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,124.06 or 0.07979119 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

