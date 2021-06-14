Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 13th total of 357,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.6 days.

CJREF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.92. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $279.73 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1916 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

