Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.20

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 477342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000.
Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
