Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.20

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 477342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

