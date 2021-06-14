Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.69. 16,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 6,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82.

In other news, CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 597,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $728,989.04.

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications, and medical devices with EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes and has a network of clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece, as well as has distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, the United Kingdom.

