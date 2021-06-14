Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Capital Counsel LLC NY’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 7.6% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $135,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $381.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $168.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,030 shares of company stock worth $3,227,959 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.