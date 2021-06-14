Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,761 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $380.42. 20,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,868. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $375.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

