Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 105,514 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Costco Wholesale worth $177,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after buying an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after buying an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $380.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

