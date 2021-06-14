COTI (COTI) Market Cap Tops $138.27 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a market cap of $138.27 million and $28.05 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, COTI has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00170461 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00184615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.24 or 0.01062734 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,799.10 or 1.00170664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002687 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.