Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,998,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,499 shares during the period. Cousins Properties comprises 2.1% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.36% of Cousins Properties worth $176,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,103,000 after buying an additional 176,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,471,000 after buying an additional 733,176 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,588,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,702,000 after buying an additional 379,024 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,375,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,685,000 after buying an additional 699,077 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,256,000 after buying an additional 1,113,672 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,763. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $39.73.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

