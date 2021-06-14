Covesting Market Capitalization Achieves $9.37 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Covesting has a total market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. One Covesting coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00061206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.67 or 0.00784620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00083115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,185.40 or 0.07892523 BTC.

Covesting Coin Profile

COV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Covesting Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.