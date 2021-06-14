COVIR.IO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.00 (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 62% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. COVIR.IO has a total market cap of $439,590.28 and approximately $25.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVIR.IO coin can now be bought for approximately $3.69 or 0.00009106 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, COVIR.IO has traded 87.8% lower against the US dollar.

COVIR.IO Coin Profile

COVIR.IO’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover . COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

