CPChain (CPC) 1-Day Volume Hits $283,076.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. CPChain has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $283,076.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CPChain has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.37 or 0.00433979 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003486 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00016745 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $438.38 or 0.01091030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

