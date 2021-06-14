Cream Trading 102.6% Higher Over Last Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Cream has traded up 102.6% against the US dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Cream has a total market cap of $50,013.89 and $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,555.54 or 0.99709028 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00031787 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.24 or 0.00337416 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.57 or 0.00829932 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.83 or 0.00427370 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00064719 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003300 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

