Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Up 67.4% in May

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 732,000 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the May 13th total of 437,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Creative Realities news, Director Donald A. Harris purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 172,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,729.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CREX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CREX stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

