Cred (LBA) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Cred coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cred has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $254,356.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cred has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00060668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00787441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.83 or 0.07952426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00083384 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

LBA is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.