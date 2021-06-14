Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IR. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

