Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IR. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.
Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $47.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.48.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
