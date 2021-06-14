Creditcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $9.08 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $3.44 or 0.00008487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $9.08 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,601.35 or 1.00106045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00033105 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00063584 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000930 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002538 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 127.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

