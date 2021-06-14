Credits Price Tops $0.0557 on Top Exchanges (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $12.44 million and $518,704.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

