Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Stock Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,598,917 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Crescent Point Energy worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

