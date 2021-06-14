Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the May 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CWEGF stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWEGF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.26.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

