Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the May 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CWEGF stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWEGF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.26.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

