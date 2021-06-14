Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.71

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 619348 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.
CR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$244.48 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.14.
In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$65,972.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$288,869.76. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$41,069.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$576,383.45. Insiders sold a total of 319,467 shares of company stock valued at $348,686 in the last 90 days.
About Crew Energy (TSE:CR)
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.
