CRH (NYSE:CRH) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRH. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.03.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $52.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85. CRH has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

