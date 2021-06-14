Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Up 8.1%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)’s stock price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $18.36. Approximately 5,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 134,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

CRNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 304,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

