CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the highest is $10.43. CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 422.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($2.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,785. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $59.19 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

