Critical Analysis: Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) vs. Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and Oak Street Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Street Health 0 1 14 0 2.93

Oak Street Health has a consensus target price of $69.42, indicating a potential upside of 21.36%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and Oak Street Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health $882.77 million 15.60 -$187.99 million ($0.55) -104.00

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oak Street Health.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Oak Street Health -24.18% -60.50% -21.70%

Summary

Oak Street Health beats Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

