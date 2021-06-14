Critical Comparison: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT)

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fisker and Greenkraft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64 Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fisker currently has a consensus price target of $26.36, indicating a potential upside of 41.44%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Greenkraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76% Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fisker and Greenkraft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -46.60 Greenkraft $430,000.00 9.61 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Greenkraft has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker.

Volatility and Risk

Fisker has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenkraft has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greenkraft beats Fisker on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Greenkraft Company Profile

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

